Ringly GO Smart Bracelet

Activity Tracking + Mobile Alerts + Guided Meditation

Ringly GO Smart Bracelet

Activity Tracking + Mobile Alerts + Guided Meditation

Smart & Beautiful

At RINGLY, we combine our love of accessories with our passion for creating jewelry that allows you to stay on top of what matters most.


Fitness Tracker

Accurately record your steps, distance, and calories burned.

Get smart alerts

Never miss a message again—receive customized phone alerts on your jewelry with subtle vibration patterns and light.

Set activity goals

Create goals and view progress within the Ringly app.

Water resistant

Don’t worry about getting your jewelry wet.


Tech Specs

stone Stone

Reconstituted Stone

base Base

Full grain Italian leather

dimensions Dimensions

One size
Adjustable band: 5.9" - 8.0"

battery Battery life

24–48 hours (depending on usage)

activity Activity Tracking

Steps, distance, calories burned

alerts Alerts

5 colored lights, 4 vibration settings for customized alerts

in-the-box In the box

Ringly GO bracelet
USB charging cable

connects-with Connects with

iPhone 5 & up
Android 4.3 & up


