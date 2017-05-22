Activity Tracking + Mobile Alerts + Guided Meditation
At RINGLY, we combine our love of accessories with our passion for creating jewelry that allows you to stay on top of what matters most.
Accurately record your steps, distance, and calories burned.
Never miss a message again—receive customized phone alerts on your jewelry with subtle vibration patterns and light.
Create goals and view progress within the Ringly app.
Don’t worry about getting your jewelry wet.
Reconstituted Stone
Full grain Italian leather
One size
Adjustable band: 5.9" - 8.0"
24–48 hours (depending on usage)
Steps, distance, calories burned
5 colored lights, 4 vibration settings for customized alerts
Ringly GO bracelet
USB charging cable
iPhone 5 & up
Android 4.3 & up